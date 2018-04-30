Anas’ new exposé to shame top politicians, administrators

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has begun promoting a new investigative film simply titled ‘Number 12′.
The details of the documentary’s release have emerged on fliers and billboards, indicating it will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
There will also be screenings in Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi between June 9 and June 16.
It is unclear what the documentary is about, but inside sources say some major players in the political sphere will be implicated in this latest production.
Anas is known for his investigative exposures both locally and internationally, and he has over 20 of works.
He has described the aim of his undercover journalism to name, shame and jail.
He has engaged in a number of undercover operations for these works, ranging from going aboard a shipping vessel disguise to expose the maltreatment of Ghanaian workers by a Korean employer and the use of surveillance tech to expose fraud and corruption at the Tema Harbour.
Probably, his most controversial exposure involved his undercover work unravelling a culture of corruption within Ghana’s judiciary.
Anas’ true identity remains unknown to the public
That exposé also received high profile promotion and premiered to thousands of Ghanaians at the International Conference Center in September 2015.
It showed court workers conspiring with a number of respected judges to influence court cases through bribes.
Over 30 judges and magistrates were caught on camera receiving bribes to free suspects on charges for crimes like murder, rape and drug trafficking,
A disciplinary committee of the Judicial Council was set up to probe the revelations.
More than 100 members of staff of the Judicial Service were also investigated after Anas submitted a petition and videos showing the affected staff receiving bribes to compromise cases.
On December 7, 2015, the Council unanimously decided to remove from office 20 out of the 21 Judges and Magistrates cited in the petition.
Two High court judges were later also removed from office in April 2016.
Source: citinewsroom.com/Ghana
https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news.html