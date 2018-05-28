Anas' video: CID interrogates Anthony Karbo

Member of Parliament for Lawra, Anthony Karbo reported himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service today, Monday May 28, 2018, to undergo interrogations.
Mr Anthony Karbo who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways was reportedly invited by the CID last week to assist in investigations in the Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga.
The invite according to reports was because the embattled President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA); Kwesi Nyantakyi, mentioned his name in the yet-to-be-screened investigative video, by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The CID denied reports that they had invited the Minister last week.
However, Mr Anthony Karbo was spotted at the Police Headquarters in the company of his lawyer, Yoni Kulendi on Monday Morning.
Mr Karbo’s name allegedly came up in an undercover video which showed Kwesi Nyantakyi negotiating a business deal using President Akufo-Addo’s name.
But it has emerged that, Mr. Karbo was not physically present in the yet to be released video by Anas and his Tiger Eye Pi team.
It is yet unclear how the MP is connected to the alleged malpractice in the secretly recorded video.
The investigative journalist’s latest expose’ focuses on Ghana football and alleged corrupt practices at the GFA.
The exposé titled, “Number 12: When Misconduct and Greed Become The Norm” is scheduled to be aired on June 6, 2018.
President Akufo-Addo reported the GFA President to the police after he watched portions of the latest exposé, after which he was picked up by the CID and subsequently granted bail.
The GFA boss in the video is said to have mentioned Anthony Karbo as one of the chief facilitators who can help make access to the presidency possible.