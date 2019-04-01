Apr 1: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day
First degree to be a minimum requirement for all teachers – Minister As part of Government’s strategic reforms in the teacher education space, first degree will be the minimum requirement for teaching at any of the country’ s education system, Prof Kwesi Yankah the Minister of Tertiary Education said.
Medical report indicates driver, mate were assaulted in Cells A medical report from the Opoku Ware Hospital in Accra has indicated that driver and mate who were arrested for assaulting a Police Officer at Weija were also beaten while in Police custody.
Appointing Director for non-existent Keta sea port will cause financial loss to the state-MP MP for Keta Richard Quarshigah says appointing a Director for the Keta sea port in the Volta region which is yet to be constructed will cause financial loss to the state.
N/R:Yaa Naa's nomination spikes protest
A decision by the overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, to nominate an Andani at Nanton in the Northern Region as their chief spiked protest by residents in the area.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, launches $100 million development fund for Asanteman A $100 million development fund has been launched by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the implementation of a 10-year development plan for Asanteman.
