Apr 3: Top 5 stories of the day

Gov't reduces import duty by 30% for cars
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that Cabinet has approved for a reduction of import duty by 30% for cars and it will take effect tomorrow April 4.
Bawumia gives reasons for Cedi depreciation
Vice President and the head of the Economic Management team Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has given reasons why the cedi depreciated from January to March this year.
Our worse is better than your best- Bawumia jabs NDC
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the worse performance of the Ghana cedi under the New Patriotic Party' administration is better than best performance under the NDC.
VIDEO: Patapaa unhappy after returning from European tour
Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Patapaa is back from his European tour but refused to put a smile on not to talk of speaking to the media.
Algeria president Bouteflika resigns amid mass protests
Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is resigning after weeks of mass protests, state media report.
