Armed robber arrested for killing Police officer

The police have arrested an armed robber and are pursuing his accomplices for the murder of a male adult later identified as a cop, a statement issued on Saturday said.
The suspect, Salifu Adams, and his gang of robbers attacked the victim on 25 November 2022 between Miminaso no.2 and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura Nkoranza road in the Ashanti Region.
“The name of the deceased is being withheld until his family is formally notified of his demise, in line with our standard operating procedure and in respect for Ghanaian tradition,” the statement said.
The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned in court.
“The manhunt for the remaining suspects has also been intensified and we will surely get them arrested,” the police added.