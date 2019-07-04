Arrest of journalists : We can't act unless we receive complaint - CHRAJ

Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says it has not received any complaint from the assaulted Modern Ghana journalists, therefore, cannot step into the matter.
According to CHRAJ, they are ready to act on the matter if a complaint is lodged by the Modern Ghana journalist who maintained he was abused by personnel of the national security.
This development follows the alleged torture of two Modern Ghana journalists, Emmanuel Ajarfor and Emmanuel Britwum by National Security Operatives.
Editor of ModernGhana, Emmanuel Ajarfor said he was tortured and beaten by National Security Operatives while in detention following a raid of their office and their subsequent arrest.
Meanwhile, Mr Emmanuel Britwum has made a U-turn denying being tortured or saw his other colleague, Mr Emmanuel Ajarfor tortured when they were detained in the custody of National Security Operatives.
However, the National Security in a statement said there was no physical abuse on the suspect.
“The National Security Council Secretariat has taken notice of reports that Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, one of the two suspects from Modern Ghana who was arrested for engaging in cyber-crimes, has made claims of being subjected to acts of torture whilst in the custody of its officers''.
“The Secretariat takes a very serious view of these claims, and wishes to state, in no uncertain terms that these allegations are false. We consider it to be a clear and deliberate attempt by the suspect to discredit the investigations and the case against him. Torture and manhandling of suspects are not part and parcel of the culture and architecture of the secretariat under the administration of President Akufo-Addo.”
Speaking to Starr FM, the Commissioner of CHRAJ Joseph Whittal said :
“As CHRAJ, we comment on issues that are egregious. Unless a complaint is brought to us, we cannot jump unto the scene. We are a body set up to receive concerns and so the journalists can engage us free of charge on the matter.”
