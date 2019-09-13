Ashanti Region NAGRAT urges members not to call off strike

The Ashanti Regional chapter of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has urged their members not to return to the classroom even after the national chapter called off their strike.
The national body took a decision to call off their nationwide strike after a meeting with the National Labour Commission, Ministry of Education and the Fair Wages Commission.
However the Ashanti Regional chapter in a statement signed by its Chairman Francis Yaw Owusu stated in part: “The industrial strike declared by NAGRAT on 6th September 2019, has not been called off and that all NAGRAT members are being reminded to stay away from school.”
“The strike action will be called off when all the problems we have enumerated are addressed.”
The statement which enjoined all other teacher unions to follow suit added, “All headmasters and headmistresses are encouraged to resist the temptation of intimidating members of their staff who stay away from school as a result of the strike.”
The statement further pointed out that “NAGRAT was not doing this for its “selfish interest but for the good efficacy of education in Ghana.”
The teachers among other things are protesting delayed renewal of collective bargaining agreements; salary arrears; unpaid allowances and the laxity to approve promotions and reinstatement of teachers returning from study leave.
Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission has summoned the striking teacher front for deliberations on their demands to fashion out an amicable resolution between the teachers and government.
