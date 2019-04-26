Ashanti region NDC shooting: Unknown persons stab suspect (Video)

One of the suspects named in the Ashanti regional NDC office shooting, Suleman Hussein has been stabbed by some unknown persons.
The gang numbering about 20 went to his Kenyasi-Abirem residence on Thursday and subjected Hussein to severe beatings stabbing him in the process.
It is believed that one West, who sustained gunshot wounds during the incident at the party office some months ago was also spotted at the scene.
Samira Hussein, a sister of the victim, in an interview with Citi FM on Friday, April 26 said: “the family is shocked over the development. They tortured my brother. We don’t know where he is now so I am going to the Police headquarters to find out where my brother is. He is innocent”.
It is believed that the armed gang committed the crime in retaliation to the shooting incident that occurred at the NDC party office in Kumasi.
The suspect who was handed over to the police has since been transferred to the Ashanti Regional police headquarters. Meanwhile, the family of the suspect is outraged over the incident as police is tight-lipped about the whereabouts of their son. The police is yet to officially comment over the issue.
NDC shooting: Three suspects surrender to police
NDC shooting: The law must deal swiftly with perpetrators-Haruna Iddrisu
Police identify 9 more suspects as investigations continue into NDC shooting
The Ashanti Regional Police command has identified nine more suspects in connection with the shooting incident that happened at the NDC regional party office on Monday.
According to the Regional Command, they will soon publish the names and pictures of the suspects for the public to help in arresting them.
Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo addressing the press said the Command in its investigations so far has established that the main suspect identified as 'warrior' with the other suspects were behind the shooting and killing of the deceased.
“…Warrior actually shot and killed the deceased and injured the other person at the hospital.”