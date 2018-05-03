Ashesi attains full university status

Ashesi University College has attained full university status and is no longer a 'University College.
This follows a Presidential Charter from the Ministry of Education which signifies that, it is now an independent degree-granting University.
A statement issued and signed by the by the Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah and copied to Prime News Ghana on Wednesday May 2, 2018, said Ashesi University College submitted an application for a Presidential Charter in January 2016, following the introduction of its engineering programme.
It says, the National Accreditation Board subsequently reviewed the teaching and learning infrastructure of the then University College, its finances, staff qualifications, curriculum and governance and sent a report to the Ministry, affirming Ashesi's readiness to be an independent University.
The Presidential Charter granted by President Akufo-Addo indicates that Ashesi University College, which was formerly affiliated to the University of Cape Coast, can now award its own degrees.
Ashesi is the third private University to receive a Presidential Charter in Ghana. The others are Valley View University which was granted a Charter in 2006, and Central University which attained the status of a University in 2016.
With this award, the University now becomes an independent degree-granting institution. The Charter will be formally presented at Ashesi’s 2018 Graduation Ceremony. Ashesi is the youngest private university in Ghana’s history to receive the Charter.
The mission of Ashesi University is to educate ethical, entrepreneurial leaders in Africa.
The University was started in 2002 with a pioneer class of 30 students and Bachelor Degree programmes in Business and Computer Science.
Today, the institution has nearly 2000 students and alumni, with additional Bachelor Degree offerings in Management Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronical Engineering.
Ashesi is now recognized as one of the finest institutions of higher education in Africa, with a curriculum is grounded in a multidisciplinary core, that teaches critical thinking, design thinking, entrepreneurship, ethics and leadership.
The University is recognized for its excellent graduate placement, with almost all of its graduates receiving job offers, starting businesses or entering graduate school within six months of graduation.
Its graduates are considered as some of the most career-ready in Africa, and are ranked among the best educated in the world.
Ashesi has been celebrated in Ghana and around the world for its impact on higher education.
In 2007, the founder of Ashesi University, Patrick Awuah, was awarded ‘The Order of the Volta’, one of Ghana’s highest national awards, for his exceptional contributions to Ghanaian higher education.
In 2012, the University was ranked among Ghana’s ten most respected organizations in a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey of CEOs.
In 2017, Ashesi also received the World Innovation Summit in Education Prize, one of the world’s biggest prizes in education, awarded by the Qatar Foundation.
Below is the letter from the Ministry of Education:
