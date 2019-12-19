Assault of blind student : Pursue matter to its logical conclusion - FIDA charges Police

The International Federation Of Women Lawyers, FIDA has charged the Police Service to seriously pursue and arrive at a logical conclusion of the incident of sexual abuse of a blind student at the Akropong School of the blind in the Eastern Region.
According to FIDA, the issue of sexual assault amongst vulnerable ones in society is rampant because after issues of such nature are discovered it dies within a specific time frame which brings finality to the issue.
This follows an incident of sexual assault of a blind female student by the Chaplain of the Akropong School for the blind.
Reports indicate that the school Chaplain was caught by a group of students raping a blind female student in a classroom on Tuesday evening.
READ ALSO:We have his boxer shorts as evidence - Students accuse Chaplain of raping blind girl at Akropong
Speaking on Starr FM, the Executive Member for FIDA, Irene Abochie-Nyahe indicated a thorough investigation must be conducted by the police in regards to the issue calling for the immediate prosecution of the Chaplain.
''I call on the police hierarchy to be interested in this case because sometimes the news is given a hype and after a week nothing is heard, everything dies down. And that is also a form of abuse of the children. We use their stories and nothing comes out of it. We should all be interested and execute the matter to its logical conclusion. FIDA is also available to provide legal support to these vulnerable children need''.
''I also recommend if we can be suing the school authorities that are supposed to be the supervisors of these people it will help them to be more effective in supervising these children. Despite the fact that they are pursuing the criminal action by taking the evidence to the police station they should also try to pursue civil suit and include the school authorities those who are supposed to be supervising so that they can be held accountable''.