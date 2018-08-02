AUDIO: NIA Card Registration Officers angry over unhealthy food

Card Registration Officers who are being trained for the registration and issuance of the ‘Ghana Cards’ by the National Identification Authority (NIA) are complaining about the foods that are given to them
.
They were recruited across the country to be trained and they would be dispatched to their various districts and regions for the ‘Ghana Card’ registration after the training.
The Card Registration Officers started the training on Monday, July 30 and they are to end on Friday, August 3, 2018.
The Card Registration Officers believe the cook has been given enough money to provide food for them but they are not being given nutritious food.
One of the officers told PrimeNewsGhana that the poor food has been given to them since Monday but they dare not to complain.
