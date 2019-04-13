Ayawaso Commission: Expedite action on report' recommendations-STRANEK

Policy Think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa, STRANEK, has called on President Akufo-Addo to quickly implement the recommendations of the Ayawaso Commission.
STRANEK in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Nii Tettey Tetteh said, "provided the report leaked to the public domain is genuine", then the President must quickly implement the recommendations.
On April 12, starrfmonline published some of the recommendations of the Ayawaso Commission which was tasked by the President to probe the violence that characterised the Ayawaso by-election in January 2019.
According to starrfmonline, the report recommended the prosecution of a national security operative Mr. Ernest Akomea also known as "Double".
During his testimony before the commission, "Double" confessed using an unauthorized weapon during the SWAT team’s operation at the residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Mr Delali Brempong.
The report published by Starrfmonline also recommended for the removal of the commander of the SWAT team at the National Security Council Secretariat, DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu “from command responsibility.”
The report said DSP Azugu failed to “appropriately command and control the SWAT team of which he had charge during the operation at the La Bawaleshie school polling station. It is recommended that he should be reassigned by the IGP.”
Further, the Commission which sat for a month, also recommended that the head of the SWAT Team Colonel Mike Opoku must be reprimanded “for being ultimately responsible for the outcome of the SWAT operation at the La Bawaleshie School Polling Station.”
“His liability is further reinforced by his failure to properly define the mission for which the SWAT team was sent and ensuring that the SWAT team complied with the defined mission. Further, he failed to conduct an internal inquiry into identifying the culprits of the offence when revelations became rife that there were operational lapses resulting in violations of human rights.
In reaction to the recommendations published by Starrfmonline, STRANEK believes the "Implementation of recommendations by the Ayawaso Commission will indicate that H.E. the President is poised in making sure people found culpable in supporting, abetting or engaging in vigilantism are not left off the hook."
"It will also allay the doubts of no political will in dealing with vigilantism once and for all by H.E. the President," the statement added.
For immediate release:
13.04.2019
EXPEDITE ACTION ON RECOMMENDATIONS BY SHORT COMMISSION- STRANEK
Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK) calls on H.E. the President to quickly implement the recommendations from the Short Commission provided the report leaked to the public domain is genuine.
Violence which occurred during the Ayawaso-West Wuogon bye-election served as a litmus test to H.E. the President to end vigilantism in this country.
As political parties sit with the Peace Council to agree on disbanding vigilante groups in their various parties; a bill presented to parliament to legislate against vigilantism, it is not enough if actions are not taken expeditiously with regards to the recommendations by the Short Commission.
Implementation of recommendations by the Short Commission will indicate that H.E. the President is poised in making sure people found culpable in supporting, abetting or engaging in vigilantism are not left off the hook.
It will also allay the doubts of no political will in dealing with vigilantism once and for all by H.E. the President.
STRANEK hopes the leaked report from the Short Commission will irk H.E. the President to order for a white paper to be issued immediately.
We are all involved in building our motherland Ghana.
Signed.
Nii Tettey Tetteh
Executive Director
+233 559 042 914