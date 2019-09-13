Bagurugu clashes : One confirmed dead

One of the victims of the Bagurugu clashes in the Savannah Region has died after suffering complications from an injury sustained during the chaos.
Residents of Bagurugu and some Fulani clashed last month resulting in over 300 persons displaced and 6 persons sustaining severe injuries.
Speaking to Starr FM , the PRO of the Fulani Association Ahmed Barry confirmed the death of one of the victims: One of the victims we learnt this morning has passed away. When the incident happened she was sent to the hospital and later discharged. The victim was admitted at the hospital again last Saturday till she died this morning.
Reacting to the people displaced during the clashes he said: ''We haven't gotten any shelter or help from NADMO. NADMO came in with some items last 2 weeks which included buckets, mosquito nets, clothing but the people need shelter because all their houses have been burnt''.
He added that due to the unavailability of shelter the displaced residents sleep in a mosque in the community. He added that about 200-300 people are accommodated in the mosque.
However, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga, Mr Alhassan Sualihu Dandaawa, has appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to shelter about 280 residents of Bagurugu in the Karaga District in the Northern Region whose houses were burnt during a conflict in the area.
Bagurugu clashes
Some armed youth raided the Fulani community on August 23, 2019, and burnt down many of the houses.
The attack was triggered by a confrontation between a Fulani herder and a local farmer over a damaged rice farm in the village.
The farmer reportedly led two others into the Fulani settlement and attacked the herder, whom he accused of allowing his cattle to enter the rice farm.
Almost three weeks after the incident, the victims, including women and children, continue to sleep in the open, at the mercy of the weather.