Bantama: Asenso-Boakye hands over new Police Station at Ahenbronum

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye on Wednesday inaugurated a new Police Police Station for the Bantama Ahenbronum community in the Ashanti Region.
The building, which has been constructed as part of efforts to improve security in the area would also house personnel of the Ghana Police Service in the area.
Handing over the fully furnished building to the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP)Mr AffulBoakye-Yiadom, the MP, who is the Minister of Works and Housing said the move formed part of government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) initiative.
He said “Security as a whole is not the preserve of government or one person. It is a collective responsibility. As citizens we have the responsibility to contribute our quota in making our communities safe. Since I became your MP, we have initiated several projects to ensure the safety of constituents. This goes to demonstrate my willingness to improve security and safety in Bantama.”
He reaffirmed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment towards empowering the Police with the requisite tools and facilities to discharge their duties satisfactorily.
DCOP Mr Boakye-Yiadom, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, on his part expressed appreciation to Mr Asenso-Boakye for his effort in the fight against crime and ensuring the peace and security of residents in the area.
He noted that the new edifice was indicative of the fact that collaborations between government and the police service could bring improved development to communities.
He alluded, there was the need for more infrastructure and logistical support for the Police to ensure effective policing.
He also cautioned that the station is the property of government, and therefore advised against any form of interferences from political office holders in the discharge of their duties.
Former Member of Bantama, Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye, expressed appreciation to his successor, Mr Asenso-Boakye, for seeing to the completion of the project.