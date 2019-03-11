Bar exam: Law students to petition Prez. Akufo-Addo today

The Ghana School of Law students will today March 11, 2019, go to the Jubilee house to present a letter to the Presidency to seek an audience with President Akufo-Addo over mass failure in bar exam.
The law students say their request to meet with the President is to make him aware of the current challenges facing the legal education system in Ghana.
In an interview with Citi News, The Students Representative Council (SRC) president of the Ghana School of Law, Emmanuel Owusu Amoah said:
“We are going to present a letter to the presidency and seek an audience with the President to be able to present the petition to him and explain our issues to him. The main issue is reform of the education as a whole. We are saying that there are so many problems with legal issues. So that is basically what we are going to discuss with him.”
According to the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, presently, a committee has been set up by the General Legal Council to investigate the mass failure of students at the Ghana School of Law bar exam.
“The council is meeting this month and the report must come up for consideration, ”Gloria Akuffo.
The committee is expected to consider the issue from the perspective of students, lecturers and examiners, and prescribe solutions to the difficulties that caused the mass failure.
The law students on March 5, 2019, petitioned Parliament and met the committee for Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs over the same matter.
Results of the students released by the Independent Examinations Committee of the General Legal Council indicated that only 64 students out of the about 800 students passed in all papers. Students of the law school in 2018 took a series of actions in protest of the Bar examination results which were also poor.
Also, more than 80% of students who wrote the examination in May 2017 failed, as only 91 out of the over 500 candidates passed.
Meanwhile, the SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Emmanuel Kwabena Owusu Amoah said they strongly believe that the problem of mass failures is not from the students.
