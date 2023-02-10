Bawumia announces major changes to ease operations at KIA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that airline passengers travelling to Ghana will from Friday, March 31 no longer be required to fill out landing cards at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
He has also directed the Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to ensure that e-gates at the country’s major entry point will be operational in the course of year for use by passengers bearing Ghana Cards or Passports.
“In addition, the processes that passengers go through at KIA are also going to be streamlined to drastically reduce the time spent by passengers and avoid duplication,” the Vice President further announced.
The decisions were taken after a meeting, which he described as “productive”, with key stakeholders including the Minister for Public Enterprises, Minister for Transport and his deputy, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), National Security, Ministry of Interior and GIS in improving the competitiveness of KIA.
Vice President Bawumia took to his official Facebook page on Thursday, February 9 to announce the decisions taken.