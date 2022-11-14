Bawumia distances himself from Charles Adu Boahen's $200,000 'appearance fee' allegation

Vice President Bawumia has distanced himself from an allegation made by Charles Adu Boahen in Anas' latest investigative piece Galamsey Economy.
In the said expose Charles Adu Boahen alleged that the Bawumia needs just USD200,000 token as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for the Vice President’s siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.
But the Vice President has denied knowledge of "any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee.”
He said he is a man of integrity and 'will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities."
"My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.
I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.
I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities."
Bawumia called for Charles Adu Boahen to be investigated and subsequently fired if what he said is accurately captured in the video.
However, President Akufo-Addo has moved ahead by terminating the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance with immediate effect.