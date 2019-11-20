BBC sex for grades : Prof. Gyampo, Dr Butakor to face UG's Disciplinary Committee

The two lecturers of University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Butakor who were indicted in the BBC’s ‘sex for grades’ documentary are set to face the schools Disciplinary Committee.
According to a statement from UG, the fact-finding committee set up to investigate the issue has found prima facie evidence of breaches of the University’s Code of Conduct and Statutes and has recommended that the matter be brought before the University’s Disciplinary Committee.
The Committee, chaired by Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, a retired Supreme Court Judge, noted in its report to the Vice-Chancellor that there is prima facie evidence of misconduct against Professor Gyampo and Dr. Butakor contrary to Paragraph 6.4 of the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana, which stipulates that Academic Staff shall at all times comport themselves in ways that will enhance their image and that of the University.’
“The Vice-Chancellor has accepted the Committee’s findings and forwarded the report to the Disciplinary Committee for Senior Members of the appropriate adjudicator’ body, for immediate action.
“The University of Ghana reiterates its commitment to rooting out sexual harassment and misconduct and reminds its students and employees of the provisions in its Anti-Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as those contained in the Statutes of the University of Ghana. The University would the to assure all stakeholders that it will not shield any member of the community found to have contravened these provisions,” the release said.
