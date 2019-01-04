Be confident in God's protection rather than prophecies of death-Pastor to Ghanaians

Rev. Ransford Obeng, Founder and Senior Pastor of Calvary Charismatic Centre, CCC in Kumasi has advised Ghanaians to have confidence in God to protect them throughout 2019 rather than being scared of death prophecies by some pastors.
The trend where some so-called prophets give doom prophecies on 31st night about prominent personalities dying is gaining grounds and getting many citizens agitated.
Most notably, Rev. Owusu Bempah has received backlash for prophesying, among others, the death of the Chief Imam.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a 31st December Watch Night Service at CCC, Pastor Ransford Obeng admonished Ghanaians to have strong confidence in God to protect them and should not be scared of death prophecies by some pastors.
‘’It is only God who knows the future and it is only God that says and it is final. All other prophecies and whatever anybody says is not final. It is only God and his word that is final. So we should rely more on God’s word than what people will say,’’ he stated.
He says Christians should be well assured that God will take them through their challenges in 2019 and should be ready to experience God’s favour and blessings in 2019.
‘’I believe every year comes with its blessings, challenges and all kinds of things, but everyone must be well assured that God is with you and if God is with you, it makes a whole big difference and so my prayer for Ghanaians is that as we enter into this new year, we will experience a year of God’s favour and blessing upon our lives’’.
He further advised Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo some time to appreciate the problems Ghana has been facing.
Pastor Ransford urged Ghanaians to have confidence in the Akufo-Addo government and give him some time to develop a style in addressing Ghana’s problems.
‘’In fact, 2019, I am full of hope because when everybody comes into government, you have to give him some time for him to appreciate the problems that he is going to tackle and then he develops a style and from the third year, you will see the person tackling it one after the other. So I have confidence in Nana’s government, ‘’ he indicated.
‘’I wish the president and the cabinet a very successful year. I pray that God will give them the wisdom and the insight they need in tackling most of the problems that Ghanaians have’’.