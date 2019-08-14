Benny Hinn headlines ‘Experience Conference 2019’ at The Maker’s House Chapel

The Maker’s House Chapel International has launched the 2019 edition of the annual Experience Conference.
This year’s event will be headlined by Israeli-born American Evangelist, Pastor Benny Hinn best known for his Miracle Crusades, revival meetings and faith healing summits. Pastor Jonathan Miller, Founder of New Beginnings Church in Orlando- Florida USA will also be speaking.
They will be joined by one of Ghana’s celebrated Ministers of the Gospel and Founder of Fountain Gate International, Rev. Eastwood Anaba as well as the host and General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye.
Speaking at the launch, Dr. Boadi Nyamekye said “this year’s Conference which also enters its 5th anniversary, is to rekindle a ‘Holy Ghost Revival’ among the Christian Community in Ghana, reminiscent of the Day of Pentecost, when the Disciples of Jesus were filled with the Holy Ghost and Power to reach out to the nations of the world.”
He said this year’s conference is not about The Maker’s House. “We want the world to feel the presence and the power of the Holy Ghost at work, even greater than the day of the Pentecost. The Bible says this is our heritage as followers of Christ Jesus. There will be healing, salvation and total restoration and we want the Christian Community in Ghana and across Africa to partake.
He said unlike previous conferences this year’s will be for seven days from the 6th to the 13th of October, with new additions like Morning and Evening sessions on Saturday and Sunday, aside the week night services which starts at 6:30pm daily.
Pastor Benny Hinn, on his part said he looks forward to being in Ghana for the Conference. “God will visit Ghana with intense power and the mighty presence of the Holy Spirit is going be very real, I promise you that, and your life will never be the same again.”
This years’ Experience Conference under the theme “the same Jesus “, will take place at the church’s new site adjacent to the Graduate School of Allied Sciences, near the Atomic Police Station. It will be the first time the conference is being held outside the usual auditorium at Kwabenya Point 1, since its inception.
World-renowned gospel artistes, Sinach and Nathaniel Bassey from Nigeria, as well as Joe Mettle and Nana Yaw Boakye from Ghana, will join Ministers Fred Ofori Mensah, Ike Nanor and Jeshurun Okyere of the Maker’s House alongside the Destiny Choir in Praise and Worship.
Dr Boadi Nyamekye is hopeful that millions of people across Ghana and Africa, will come to the saving grace of Jesus Christ and that the spirit of revival will be rekindled within the Christian Community as more souls are won for Christ.
He invited patrons to come with expectations of healing, deliverance, salvation and total transformation, saying “their expectations will be met by the all-sufficient God.”
The Experience Conference has become a major calendar event for the Christian community in Ghana, Africa and the World over.