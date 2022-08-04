Bernard Avle's wife Justine Avle passes on

Wife of General Manager of Citi FM and host of the Citi Breakfast Show Bernard Avle has died.
Justine Avle, died on August 3, 2022 after a short illness.
Bernard Avle married Justine in 2011 and their 11-year-old marriage was blessed with four children.
Mr Avle, whenever he is heard talking about his wife on air, always referred to her as his biggest inspiration
Some social media users have expressed their condolences following the shocking news, praying for strength for the journalist.
