Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault by jury in Philadelphia

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault by a court in Philadelphia.
In what is seen as the first big celebrity trial of the "#MeToo era", Cosby now faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years for each of the three counts for which he was found guilty. In addition, he faces a fine of $25,000 for each count.
Andrea Constand, a Canadian basketball coach at Temple University in Philadelphia, accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her at his home in 2004, when she was 30.
It was her second attempt to secure a conviction: the first trial began on June 5, 2017, but ended less than two weeks later with the jury "hopelessly deadlocked".
On hearing the verdict, some of the more than 60 women who have accused Cosby shrieked with joy, and were asked to leave the courtroom. Miss Constand displayed no emotion.
Kevin Steele, prosecuting asked Judge Steven O’Neill to order that Cosby’s passport is confiscated, leading the judge to ask why the 80-year-old disgraced entertainer was considered a flight risk.
Mr Steele said Cosby had a private plane, leading the actor to yell out: “He doesn’t have a private plane, you a------. I’m sick of it, you a------.”
Judge O’Neill said that because of Cosby’s age and medical condition “I am not going to simply lock him up,” allowing him freed before sentencing.
Cosby, who is legally blind, stood beside his lawyer Tom Mesereau, famed for defending Michael Jackson against 2005 accusations of child molestation, on the steps of the courthouse as Mr Mesereau vowed to appeal.
“We are very disappointed by the verdict,” he said. “We don’t think Mr Cosby is guilty of anything.”
Miss Constand left the court without commenting, but outside there were tearful scenes as other accusers hugged each other in elation.
Lili Bernard, a Cuban American actress who guest starred in The Cosby Show and accused Cosby of rape in the early 1990s, broke down in tears on the steps of the courthouse.
She called Miss Constand “the Joan of Arc in the war on rape”.
“I feel like I am dreaming,” she said. “I feel like my faith in humanity is restored. This is a victory not just for Andrea Constand. It’s a victory for all sexual assault survivors, women and men. I thank the jury so much.”
Gloria Allred, the crusading feminist lawyer, said she was “the happiest I have been after 42 years” of fighting for women.
“Finally we can say that women are believed,” she said. “Not just online, with the hashtag Me Too, but in a courtroom.”
She read out a statement from Janice Dickinson, the American model who testified in support of Miss Constand, who said: “I am overwhelmed with joy, relief and gratitude. Joy that finally justice has been served. Relief that this toxic chain of silence has been broken. And we can finally move forward with our heads held high.”
Cosby’s lawyer, Kathleen Bliss, had called Dickinson in her closing arguments “a failed starlet” and “an aged-out model.”
She added: “It sounds as though she slept with every single man on the planet. Is Miss Dickinson really the moral beacon that the women’s movement wants?”
And Ms Allred praised the women who “took the risk against a rich, famous man”.
She added: “They took the risk of being shamed and blamed, as the defence did in their final argument. The Me Too movement has arrived, and is well, and living in Montgomery County and this country and throughout the world.”
The panel of seven men and five women spent 14 hours deliberating at the end of the retrial, which began on April 9.
Prosecutors used Cosby's past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help bolster Miss Constand's allegations.
Cosby's lawyers argued Miss Constand levelled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him and extract a $3.4 million civil settlement, in 2006. The case was re-opened when a new district attorney came to power.
“The Cosby verdict is a long-awaited and symbolic victory for many survivors of sexual violence," said Kristen Houser, spokesman for the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
“The thousands of individual voices within the #MeToo movement have created a powerful chorus that is being heard. We hope there is a renewed sense of purpose for the women who bravely testified in this trial and endured being blamed, shamed, and made out to be con artists."
Miss Constand's is the only criminal case to arise from allegations made by more than 60 women. All other accusations fall out of the statute of limitations.
telegraph.co.uk