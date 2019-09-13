PrimeNewsGhana

BoG dismisses official over corrupt deals

By Mutala Yakubu
Dr Ernest Yedu Addison is the Governor of the Bank of Ghana
Dr Ernest Yedu Addison is the Governor of the Bank of Ghana

An official of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Gilbert Addy has been dismissed for gross misconduct in relation to corrupt transactions and for accepting bribes in connection with the award of a contract to Sibton Switch Systems Limited in 2016.

The BoG in a statement said : “Bank statements have revealed that secret and corrupt payments of GH¢410,000.00 were made by Sibton Switch Systems Limited and its parent company Sibton Communications Limited to Gilbert Addy at the Bank of Ghana via a shelf company GIB JUST Systems Limited, which was owned by him. Indeed, he was listed as Director and Shareholder of the Company,” the central bank said in a statement, Friday.

READ ALSO:  BoG announces new minimum capital for Mobile Money

Full statement below

READ ALSO:  BoG gives 3 provisions one must make available before deposit or withdrawal from accounts that are not theirs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 