Video : Bola Ray explains why some staff left EIB Network

CEO of EIB Network Group Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi popularly known as Bola Ray has revealed why some staff quit the company.
Addressing thousands of youth gathered for the 2019 International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES) on struggles of life at the National Theatre, Bola Ray revealed that staff of his company were without salaries for seven months forcing a lot of them to resign from the company.
According to him, this does not mean they are not loyal but only tells a story of how when the time of storm comes some people who started the journey with you will leave you on the way.
Bola Ray said in 2018, salaries have not been paid for seven months, and within that period workers will just come with all kind of excuses just to resign from the job which at the long round he turns to ask any worker who visits him whether they want to resign.
In the month of August 2018, I had a lot of people walking away because it was difficult..... someone came to me and said: "My wife is insulting me because I have not been able to take money home for some months now.' ...….It got to a point that anybody who walks into my office, I ask: 'Are you resigning..."
“Out of 483 workers we started EIB with, we still have some great people out there making about 300 who are still with us and across the nation.
“These guys stayed and said even if it is 6 or 7 months, we will be with you…..now we’ve been able to reduce it [the salary arears] to about 2 or 3 months,” Bola Ray stated.
Berla Mundi quits EIB
Radio and TV personality, Berla Mundi has in a post on Instagram announced her resignation from the EIB Network.
She is rumoured to be heading to the Media General Group, operators of TV3.
Below is her Instagram post:
Dear @Bolarayofficial and EIB, thank you; thank you for helping me discover my true self, harness my strengths and work on my weaknesses; thank you for providing the most convivial atmosphere to create lasting memories, glue-tight bonds, endless, pure and genuine laughter; thank you for allowing me to share my God-given talent with millions of people across the world. Our journey together consisted of many good moments and I would forever be grateful because you taught me to always view the cup as half-full rather than half empty.
Just like every chapter, ours has come to an end much sooner than I would have wanted, but I would forever cherish the family you were to me. I take along with me all the lessons learnt as I begin a new journey with my new family and I hope that with your blessings, I can share the light and positivity with Media General who have by the way, welcomed me with open arms. I do look forward to creating more lasting memories here.
To my viewers and those that supported me, continue to pray for me as I promise you an all new experience at my new destination. I leave you with this piece, ‘Everything will make sense someday, so for now, laugh at your mistakes, smile through the tears and keep reminding yourself that everything really does happen for a reason’.
Like the Pink Carnation, I’ll never forget your impact in my life…..Thank you Bola Ray and EIB. Our paths will cross again. Until then, I wish you God’s blessings. 🙏🏽
~
PS// I still have a few more episodes on #TheLateAfternoonShow before I leave 😊
