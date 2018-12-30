BREAKING : Assemblies of God head pastor killed at church premises in Tema

The head pastor of the Central Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community Four, Rev Dr David Nabegmado was stabbed to death Sunday morning at the church premises where he was preparing to deliver a sermon.
According to reports, the deceased was accosted by an assailant said to be his nephew while moving from the church office into the main auditorium for the day's service at about 9am.
Rev Nabegmado was scheduled to minister to the church on Sunday when the incident occurred.
The reason for the attack is not readily known.
But Graphic Online has gathered Rev Nabegmado died at a health facility where he was taken to for treatment.
The video below depicts the scene at the church premises immediately after the attack when Rev Nabegmado was being taken to a health facility.
Source: graphic