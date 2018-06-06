BREAKING NEWS: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA Executive Council Position?

The embattled President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has reportedly resigned from his position as member of FIFA’s Executive Council, according to Ghana Sports Online.
The CAF First Vice President has muddied himself in a corruption exposé by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Ghana Sports Online’s incontrovertible source can confirm that Nyantakyi resigned from his position at the world football governing body on Friday.
Nyantakyi was picked up by Ghana’s Criminal Investigative Department a fortnight ago following a complaint by Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo for influence peddling by false pretence.
Nyantakyi is considered to have defrauded some potential investors and is captured on video describing how he would assist them take over the country.
He allegedly took an amount of $65,000 from the investigators posing as investors.