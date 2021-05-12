Burning down excavators is madness – Chief fumes

Chiefs in the Central Region have kicked against the decision by the government to burn down confiscated excavators used in illegal mining activities as part of Operation Halt.
They have urged the government to use these seized excavators to fix the deplorable roads in the region.
According to the Chiefs, the burning of excavators seized by the anti-galamsey taskforce won’t solve the galamsey menace the country is facing.
Ankobeahen of Twifu Atti-Mokwa Traditional Area who also doubles as the Odikro of Twifu Ntafrewaso, Nana Gyamera Akoto II told Starr News that the Minister for Lands and Resources must be made to explain the rationale behind the burning of excavators.
“As a Chief, I think burning down excavators which have been hugely invested in is madness and shouldn’t be encouraged in this country,” he was quoted in a report.
Nana Gyamera Akoto II also stated that mining in the area has brought employment to many of the youth of the Central Region.
So far, 28 excavators have been seized and destroyed as part of the ongoing second phase of ‘Operation Halt’ aimed at controlling illegal mining on water bodies.
The government has also issued a directive for all logistics and persons engaged in mining on water bodies to be removed.
‘Operation Halt’ began on the Pra River and is expected to continue to all parts of the country.
During the first phase of the operation, two Chinese nationals were arrested and nine excavators destroyed.
However, in phase two, the number of excavators destroyed has shot up to 28.