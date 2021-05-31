Burning excavators: GBA, universities urged to speak up

Outspoken US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner, Stephen Kwaku Azar (aka Prof Azar), has said it beats his mind that prominent institutions in Ghana remain silent on the ongoing controversial burning of excavators found at illegal mining sites.
According to the Accounting Professor, the silence of these institutions feeds speculation of an endemic culture of silence in Ghana.
“If it is not a culture of silence, then I cannot explain why the GBA, the legal academy, the universities, TUC, the Church, the Stool and even NUGS are silent on a matter as fundamental to law and order as the government burning of excavators.
“I strongly believe that these institutions, especially the legal academy and the universities can and should do more to educate us on some of these matters,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.
He believes the silence of these institutions on the controversial Presidential directive to burn the excavators amounts to “a dereliction of duty to society.”
As part of the government’s renewed clampdown on illegal mining activities along water bodies and forest reserves, the government has decided that all equipment to be seized will be destroyed on-site.
Already, military personnel under the command of their superiors have destroyed a number of excavators, changfans (washing machines), and other equipment.
A number of individuals, groups, and institutions have criticised the latest initiative by the government to deter people from illegal mining.
But President Nana Akufo- Addo on last week said he is determined to root out illegal mining, stated that the burning of equipment used for the pollution of water bodies and forest reserves will not cease till the criminal acts are halted.