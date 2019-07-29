C/R: Moree to get mini-harbour, landing site as Prez. Akufo-Addo cuts sod for project

President Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of a mini-harbour and landing site at Moree in the Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese constituency, in the Central Region.
The project is set to be completed in 18 months. It is been executed by China Harbour and Engineering Company, will involve the construction of breakwater, a quay wall, dredging and ancillary facilities not only in Moree but also in Senya Beraku, Dixcove, Elmina, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Gomoa Fetteh, Teshie and Keta.
The President addressing a gathering at Moree on Friday, July 2019 said he is grateful to God for helping him fulfil a promise he made to the people of Moree.
“I am grateful to God that He has given me the opportunity to fulfil your wish of having a fish landing site. By His grace, it has seen the light of day,” he said.
With China Harbour and Engineering Company executing the project, the President assured that “you have reliable contractors who are going to execute this project. They have informed me that the project will be completed 18 months from now. By November 2020, 70% of the work would have been completed.”
Other ancillary facilities that will complement the fish landing site- cold stores, according to President Akufo-Addo, include ice making plants, water supply and electricity supply, washing facilities and toilets for the fisher folk, net mending sheds, as well as nursery and day care facilities for the women.
“This has been a result of excellent collaboration between the Ministries for Transport, and Fisheries. There are eleven fishing harbours all across the country, and there are at least six of them designated for the Central Region alone. I appeal to you to accommodate the Chinese and make them feel welcome so that the work can progress steadily,” the President added.
