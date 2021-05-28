Captain Smart resigns from Angel Broadcasting Network

Captain Smart has officially resigned from the Angel Broadcasting Network.
He made this known through his new Smart TV handle on social media.
Captain Smart was suspended early this month after which he set up his Smart TV channel.
The General Manager for Angel FM Kwadwo Dickson explaining why he was suspended said he has "spoken against government officials such as President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr. Bawumia, Allan Kyeremateng and the IGP."
In an early post on Facebook from investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, he said his checks revealed the following:
"1. That Captain Smart has been taken off air. It's unknown how long he will be away.
2. Management has not officially communicated this to the staff of the company.
3. There have been complaints and pressure from some top government officials who are aggrieved by Captain Smart's utterances on his show.
4. Management of the station are concerned about how he sometimes attacks personalities, instead of staying on the issues he discusses. They yanked him off air after several warnings and the complaints/pressure from some aggrieved top officials."