Carlos Ahenkorah walking free will affect efforts to clampdown on ballot box snatchers- Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President for IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil says Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West walking free will affect efforts to clampdown on ballot box snatchers.
Speaking on the chaos that happened in Parliament on the 7th ahead of their inauguration, Kofi Bentil said: "Members of Parliament showed the utmost contempt for the house."
He said, "Assault was committed in Parliament, there was criminal behaviour and there were breaches of all kinds of rules."
Kofi Bentil believes that "Parliament has done enough to purge itself of the contempt of its own members."
Sharing his views on ballot snatching, he said the MP for Tema West walking free after what he did will put a huge problem on efforts to clampdown on ballot box snatching.
READ ALSO : NPP must punish Carlos Ahenkorah if they truly believe in democracy - Murtala Mohammed
"We think that Carlos Ahenkorak walking away free will put a huge problem on our future efforts to clamp down on people who take ballot boxes."
But Carlos Ahenkorah has explained the reason why he snatched ballot papers during the Speaker election in Parliament.
Mr Ahenkorah said he wanted to force a re-run when he felt Prof Mike Oquaye was losing.
He has apologised for his action after he was heavily bashed.
Mr Ahenkorah on January 7, 2021, did the unexpected in Parliament when he snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament elections and attempted to bolt with it.
This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament began celebrating what they expected to be a victory in their favour.
That led to great confusion and a halt in the voting process for hours before the matter was resolved amicably.