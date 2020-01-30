Caved in galamsey pit kills two at Dormaa

Two illegal miners have lost their lives at Kyeremasu in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region after a galamsey pit caved in on them.
The two were in the company of other illegal miners when the incident occurred. Their identities are not yet known.
Speaking to Citi FM after the incident the Dormaa Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Anthony Appiah said the bodies were found at the incident scene after they had information that a galamsey pit has caved in.
According to him, the other illegal miners that were with the two deceased boys absconded.
READ ALSO: Tell Ghanaians how 'galamsey' excavators disappeared - Group to gov't
He also stated that the bodies have been deposited at the Dormaa Presby mortuary for preservation and autopsy.
"We had information that two boys went on illegal mining in some old galamsey site, they went there and unfortunately some of the walls caved in on them and they died, it happened at Kyeremaso, they were with a team but the people absconded. The bodies were found at the site and when we inspected it there was no mark on them if they were assaulted, the bodies have been sent to Dormaa Presby mortuary for preservation and autopsy..."
Galamsey pit deaths
National Disaster Management Organisation, NADMO last year confirmed the death of six persons at Mansa Wasa in the Western Region after an abandoned galamsey pit caved in.
Western Region NADMO coordinator Abdul Mohammed Ganiu said the six suspected illegal miners were confirmed dead upon a rescue operation conducted by NADMO.
The incident occurred after the suspected illegal miners attempted to collect gold deposits from the pit.
Western Region NADMO coordinator Abdul Mohammed Ganiu confirming the incident said, "Unfortunately we don't know what happened and these men got their way into the pit and then the incident happened, according to an eyewitness the said six people went in there and it was even the community who did their best to bring out these young men from the pit, currently the police have taken over the area and they are working hard to ensure that nobody goes close to the pit.."