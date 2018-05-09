Central Region a no-go area for crime

The Mankesim Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service has stated that the Central Region is a no-go area for criminal activities.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Owoahene Adjei Acheampong , the police administration in the region were not compromising on measures to clump down criminal activities.
ACP Adjei Acheampong made this known during a press briefing after the arrest of some thirteen persons suspected to be engaged criminal activities in a swoop.
He said due to the vigorous pursuance of criminals at Kasoa , other criminals are now running to Mankesim for their activities.
He also revealed that some items suspected to be stolen items were retrieved which included, twenty (20) assorted /mobile phones, a Honda motor bike with registration number, m-17 GR 419, a television set one speaker box , three video decks and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
ACP Acheampong revealed that the suspects were picked following a tip off at their hideout at Mankesim and its environs and are linked to theft and robbery in the area especially during market days.
The swoop which was conducted Tuesday May 8 2018 led to the thirteen ( 13) suspects including a 44-year-old woman , Adjoa Moba.
Other suspects were, Meshack Arthur ,25, Bismarck Arthur 20, Abednego Arthur 19, Francis Otoo 20, Edward Quansah 38, Seglo Gaglo 49, Edward Otoo 42, Kwame Mensah 23 and Yussif Anning.
The suspects have since been screened and are being processed for court .
ACP Adjei Acheampong urged the public to partner with the police by sharing information to help combat crime.