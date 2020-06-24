CEO of Korle Bu, Dr Daniel Asare tests positive for Covid-19

The Chief Executive Officer for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare has tested positive for Covid-19.
According to Citi News, the CEO has been out of the office for the past weeks as a result.
Medical Director for Korle Bu Dr Ali Samba who is the national coordinator for Ghana's Covid-19 case management team has been acting as CEO.
Some other three staff at the hospital have also gone into isolation.
Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu and the CEO of NHIS, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby have also tested positive for the virus.
Ghana has so far recorded 10, 907 Covid-19 recoveries with 95 deaths.
Director of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Aboagye made this known at the Ministry of Information press briefing on June 23.
A test positive rate is now 5.25 with total case count now 14,568.
Out of the positive cases recorded 6,019 were from General Surveillance and 8, 549 are from enhanced contact tracing.
The Ghana Medical Association has cautioned the government for discharging Covid-19 patients over WHO's new guidelines.
The Ghana Medical Association said the new approach may not be absolute according to WHO.
General Secretary for the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Justice Yankson said government must be cautious because there is a caveat to the new guidelines.
"The same WHO report gave us some caveat and I think we should bear that in mind, it says that it is minimal and others and that transmission could occur within this blood test criteria so we should not forget about that. The WHO itself is also encouraging the scientific community to compile a lot more evidence to help... this isolation discharge protocol. It is also encouraging country's to continue to test and also that countries can still go by an original approach where you have two negatives what this means is that the WHO is saying that no this new approach might not be absolute."