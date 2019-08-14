Charging unapproved fees : GNAT demands promotion of demoted 110 headteachers

The Greater Accra chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT is demanding the promotion of some 110 headteachers in the Ga West district.
They claim the headteachers were unfairly demoted by the Ghana Education Service, GES, the headteachers who head some schools in Accra reportedly charged students for printing fees contrary to GES' regulation hence their demotion.
President of the chapter, Ransford Nsiah said their demotion was not appropriate.
"Whatever they might have done would have to be orchestrated by something else because when we put in place our action plan we execute it from time to time they might have started preparing for exams before the directive came and that was the reason why there was a need for refund which I'm told they have done and they have evidence to that effect, and so they should just temper justice with mercy take them through the due process and for me if you ask me? if you let them stay at post as headteachers it will serve as a deterrent to all of us..."
Reacting to the demands, the GES said it has not demoted the headteachers but rather resigned them.
PRO for GES Cassandra Ampofo said "These same headteachers they are talking about, know what they did was wrong they came to apologize, their point is that they have been demoted, let me place on record that they have not been demoted we have just asked them to go back to the classroom just like their colleagues who are also of the same rank teaching in the classrooms.."
