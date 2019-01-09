Chereponi: N\R branch of NDC accuses police of not being proactive in dealing with clashes

The Northern Regional branch of the NDC is accusing the police in the area of not being proactive in dealing with clashes at Chereponi.
Violent clashes between two ethnic groups in Nanduni a farming community in the Chereponi district reportedly led to the death of four persons.
Schools and health facilities in the area have been closed down.
A curfew has subsequently be imposed on the Chereponi township.
According to NDC Northern Regional Secretary, Salisu Be Awurebe the security agencies with their intelligence and gathering resource should have averted the clashes.
"When these issues started and was building up, to which they had intelligence and information anyway for over six months these were things building up but they did absolutely little to be able to curb the situation and this led to the communal clashes''.The Northern Region Secretary of NDC, Salisu Be Awurebe stated.
Also following the clashes, the Ministry of Education ordered for the closure of the Chereponi Senior High School and some public schools in the Chereponi district indefinitely.
According to reports, more than five schools were affected by the closure.
