Chief Imam's church visit was to send a "radical message" to the world- Spokesperson

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, who is the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam says his visit to the Christ the King Catholic Church last Sunday was to send a "radical message" to the world.
He said the gesture by the Chief Imam has deepened religious tolerance in the World.
The National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu as part of his 100th birthday joined Christians at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra on Easter Sunday.
“Indeed [he attended the church] to send a certain signal in a radical way that the narrative of Islam must change from a religion that is seen to be a religion of hate and war mongering to a religion which is rooted in the principles of love and compassion for humanity,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said on PM Express.
The Chief Imam's gesture has received a lot of commendation from many Ghanaians who view the move as a symbol of religious tolerance in the country.
This even made the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) do a piece about the visit as this has never happened in the country.
However, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said in his view, the leader of the Islamic community wants to cure the “Gulf of ignorance even among some Moslems” about what Islam is and how they should respond to matters of religious diversity.
“And [ the Chief Imam] did so excellently,” the Islamic scholar said.
On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, when the Chief Imam celebrated his birthday, he held a lecture at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra themed "Advancement of modern Ghanaian society through peace, tolerance and development".
Several dignitaries like Vice President Dr Bawumia, former President of the Economic Community of West African States Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Parish priest of the Christ the King Church father Campbell, Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle among others.