Chief Imam's life reflects the tradition of Prophet Mohammed-Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu's exemplary life reflects the noble tradition of the founder of Islam, Prophet Mohammed.
Dr Bawumia made this known at the Chief Imam's 100th birthday lecture on April 23, 2019, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra themed "Advancement of modern Ghanaian society through peace, tolerance and development".
Addressing the gathering at the event, the Vice President pointed out that:
''Mallam, as our father is affectionately called is a blessing to his country. As a man, his remarkable character and way of life epitomize how the Prophet Mohammed wanted Muslims to live their lives.The chief Imam's patience, humility, compassion and generosity reflects the noble tradition of Prophet Mohammed''.
The Vice President also made it known that the Chief Imam has promoted the inter-faith dialogue between Muslims and Christians which has ensured peaceful co-existence between the two leading religious bodies in Ghana.
''At a time the world is experiencing religious intolerance, leading to unfortunate killing of innocent people by extremists who can't tolerate other religions, Ghana is enjoying great collaboration between the two religious groups. I felt very proud as a Ghanaian as I listened to the BBC report of the National Chief Imam's visit to the Catholic Church''.
READ ALSO: I never wanted to be an Imam- National Chief Imam
A closer look at Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu as he turns 100
Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia advised Muslims and Christians not to take the freedom of peace enjoyed in Ghana for granted. Adding to that he said the freedom was advanced through the efforts of noble men like Chief Imam, Sharabutu and Christian leaders in the country.
Also, addressing the event Mohammed Ibn Chambas, United Nations(UN) Special Representative of the Secretary-General emphasized that Ghanaians must strive to emulate the true and remarkable life of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and walk in his giant footsteps in promoting peace, tolerance, mutual respect and compassion.
Video: Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sends his well wishes to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu as he turns 100 today
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana