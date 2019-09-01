Chief Justice blames district assemblies for poor state of court buildings

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has blamed the District Assemblies for the poor state of courts in the country which is hindering effective justice delivery.
According to the Chief Justice, lack of funds which has always been used as a reason for the assemblies not to provide a good court building should not be entertained.
Speaking at the reopening of the Dodowa district court, Chief Justice said if the assemblies are committed to building suitable courtrooms they can.
"The Assemblies inability to discharge this duty over the years has largely been blamed on financial constraints but I have always been of the view that because where there is a will there is always a way, poverty or lack of funds can never be a justification for failing to provide adequate justice facilities in the districts and communities."
Under the Local Governance Act, 2016 is a statutory responsibility of MMDAs to ensure that courts are improved for effective justice delivery.
READ ALSO : Eight Circuit Court judges sworn in by Chief Justice
The Chief Justice has over the past months closed down some courts in the country which she believed are life-threatening.
Chief Justice orders closure of Adjabeng district court 2
The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has ordered the shutdown of the Adjabeng District Court 2 in Accra due to its deplorable state.
In a statement issued on June 13 2019, it indicated that the CJ after a recent visit to the place realised the court is unfit to operate and thus the order for its closure effective June 7.
The statement signed by the Judicial Secretary Cynthia Pamela Addo also said all cases in that court have been transferred to the Adjabeng District court 1.
E-Justice Project: Paperless Court system will eradicate corruption-Chief Justice
Chief Justice Sophia A. B. Akuffo says the E-Justice system introduced into our judicial system will eradicate all forms of corruption.
The E-Justice system will enable a court user to electronically file cases and complaints, and track their status, as well as make online and mobile money payments for court transactions.
The second phase was launched today March 20, 2019, at the auditorium of the Law court complex.
The E-Justice system is expected to clear some challenges which characterized the existing manual court processes.
Some of the challenges are duplication of suit numbers, handwritten documentation and manually created files, manual transfer of documents from one person to the other through the registries, high case processing times and case backlogs, manual payments and receipts for court processes, which may result in fraudulent activities, delays in court processes, manual financial reconciliation, inconsistent reporting at various levels and loss of documentation during processing.
READ ALSO : Indiscipline will not be tolerated under my watch – Chief Justice
"The E-Justice system is indeed a testament of the Judiciary and Judicial Service’s commitment to “uproot corruption wherever it is found”
"The E-justice system are: “’to increase the focus on integrity’, ‘reduce opportunities for corruption’, ‘increase transparency and accountability’, and ‘deal efficiently and effectively with complaints’.”
" With the manual system suit numbers were been duplicated, documents were getting lost from files, too much human interface, too much opportunity for fraudulent conduct and corrupt practices, non of these had been speaking very well of our justice system and our citizens deserve better" Ms Akuffo added.