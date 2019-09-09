C/R : Chief threatens to stop water project as DCE refused to pay homage

The Chief for Abura Tetsi in the Central region Nana Oprepah has threatened to stop an ongoing World Bank water project supervised by the District assembly if the District Chief Executive of the area does not come to his palace to pay homage to him.
According to the chief, even though he is the custodian of the lands in the district, the DCE Aba Hagan has allowed the project to proceed without his knowledge or approval.
In a statement to the DCE, the chief warned he will move to the project area to stop work if the assembly does not visit the palace withing seven days.
“It is improper for the project to continue without the knowledge of the chief. The right thing to do is to come and pay homage to the palace so we can give our blessing. The lands are for the chief so you cannot decide on your own to just go ahead without coming to see the chief.
” The chief has given them 7 days to come or he and the people of this town will go to the site to stop the project. When the DCE received a letter from the palace, she called that the wording is too harsh so the chief should withdraw the letter and apologise to her, where is this done in this country?” a spokesperson for the chief told Starr FM.
A/R : Stray bullet kills UDS student at Bomaa
A first-year student of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has been killed by a musketeer of the chief of Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo region, Otempatadwanso Opoku Agyemang.
According to reports, the twenty-one-year-old student, whose name has been given as Raymond Kesse was escorting the chief, carrying his footrest to a funeral ground last Saturday when he was hit by a stray live bullet in his left leg, alleged to have been fired from a musketeer that was being held by another escort.
But the Assemblyman for the Bomkofi Electoral Area who spoke in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM said the chief provided “only rubber bullets” to his musketeers, expressing shock how a live bullet found its way into any of the guns.
He ruled out speculations that the killing was linked to a chieftaincy dispute.
The deceased was immediately rushed to the St. John of God Catholic Hospital at Duayaw Nkwanta, but Mnewsgh has confirmed that he died Sunday night.
The deceased who was said to be the nephew of the chief was to begin his studies at the UDS by the end of this week.
The family is however tight-lipped; town folks say they suspect the family wants to cover-up the issue.