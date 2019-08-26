Chinese gov't gives scholarships to 310 Ghanaian students

Some three hundred and ten Ghanaian students have been awarded full scholarships by the Chinese government.
The scholarship is to enable them further their education in various universities in China, the highest number of scholarships to be offered to any country this year.
The beneficiaries will pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate degrees in public administration, agriculture, architecture, information, and communications technology (ICT), environmental engineering, traditional Chinese medicine, among other disciplines, at the Peking, Tsinghua and other universities.
Mr. Shi Ting Wang, who is the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana presented the scholarships to the beneficiaries in Accra last Friday.
He said the gesture was a testament to China's commitment to developing Ghana’s human resources.
He added that Ghana and China shared the belief that investing in education was important for the accelerated development of Ghana, noting that as of last year, 6,475 Ghanaian students were studying in China, while 1,329 study visas were issued to Ghanaians in the same year.
"This is proof of the cordial relationship that exists between Ghana and China. The Chinese Embassy will continue to support Ghanaian students to study in China," Mr. Wang added.
The Ambassador said Chinese education opened a new world of opportunities to students and, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the scholarships to build their capacities in their respective fields of study.
"You are in the best years of your lives and your passion, self-confidence and unyielding strength represent the source of the national spirit of Ghana. You are the future of Ghana, the future of China-Ghana friendship and the future of the world," he added.
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education who was present at the event said: "education is the shortest route between deprivation and opportunity and a vital tool by which a nation can lift its citizens from poverty to industrial growth".
He said that underpinned the government’s commitment to providing free senior high school (SHS) education, promote the education of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the country.
He expressed the hope that the beneficiaries of the scholarships would return home with enhanced skills to drive Ghana's economy through innovation, science, and technology.
"I encourage you to embrace this as an exciting new chapter in your lives, a chapter of exploration, opportunities, and promise. Do your best to tap into the rich history of China, their incredible talents and dynamic passion to succeed, so you can come back and contribute to the development of this nation," Dr. Opoku Prempeh added.
READ ALSO: