Christian Council calls for suspension of debt restructuring programme

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has urged the Government to suspend the January 31, 2023 deadline given to individuals to sign on to the Debt Restructuring Programme and rather engage stakeholders.
Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y Mante, Chairman of CCG and Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose, General Secretary, in a joint statement said thorough engagements with stakeholders would help the government to appreciate the concerns of Ghanaians.
Their call for engagement, the statement noted, was because they had "identified lapses in the debt restructuring programme, a major one being lack of consultation with affected individuals and institutions."
CCG further stated that due to the current economic conditions and growing public agitations, it will be in the nation's interest to suspend the debt restructuring programme.
"As an advocacy group that speaks for the vulnerable in the society, the Council has examined the concerns of the individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana (IBHAG), the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, our church members and the general public and have identified lapses in the debt restructuring programme, a major one being lack of consultation with affected individuals and institutions.
"With the current economic hardships in the country and the agitations among the general public, it is in the nation's interest for the Finance Ministry to suspend the 31st January deadline given to individuals to sign on to the program and rather propose a roadmap for dialogue to make the process participatory such that the outcome would be acceptable"
In its quest to rescue the economy and secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), government has proposed that all bondholders will not receive any interests on their bonds for the 2023 financial year.
The payment of dividends, according to government is likely to begin next year, 2024 at a discounted rate of five percent.