Churches should help us reduce HIV because 80% of PLHIV are Christians - AIDS Commission

The Ghana AIDS Commission is appealing to Churches in Ghana to do more in terms of education to help reduce HIV.
This was after the Commission revealed that about 80 percent of Persons Living HIV (PLHIV) in Ghana are Christians.
Officials attribute the trend to less active social mobilisation and community participation in the campaign on risk behaviours.
Ms. Olivia Graham Technical Coordinator for Ghana AIDS Commission, speaking at an event to mark World Aids Day at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, said the Commission was strengthening partnership with churches for increased awareness, voluntary testing and anti-retroviral use.
“I would like to make a special appeal to the church because they are in the unique position to help achieve the 90-90-90 target,” she said.
“Indeed Christians are the majority population in the country and statistics show that 80 percent of persons living with HIV in Ghana go to church, therefore, the AIDS commission seeks to strengthen its partnership with the church and encourage the church to use its pulpit to mobilize its members to test for HIV and support those who test positive to access and attend to anti-retro-viral treatment,” she added.
This year’s World Aids Day held in Ashanti Region was on the theme, “Communities make a Difference; Help End AIDS.”
The region has the highest prevalence rate in Ghana, despite a recent dip in the figures.
Ghana AIDS Commission and its technical agencies say they are ensuring the standard model of care is used across all health facilities.
The Commission also has a target to expand preventive, treatment and other care services accessible at a faster pace in its bid not to leave anyone behind.
Coordinator for Ghana Health Service for HIV/AIDS, Dr Agyarko Poku, believes the church plays a critical role in transforming the behaviours of persons in society.
He wants pastors and men of God must be engaged.
“We hope that as many that identify we are able to put them on the ART [Anti-Retroviral Therapy],” he said.