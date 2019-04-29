CJ calls for training of judges and magistrates in science and technology

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo has called for the training of judges and magistrates in science and technology laws to competently handle cases in such areas.
In a speech read on behalf of Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo at the 15th-anniversary durbar on the theme “Law, Science, and Technology in the 21st Century'' of the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) she said:
''There is the need to equip judges and magistrates to competently handle cases arising from scientific and technological advancements''.
The Chief Justice further stressed on the need for the law to be developed to catch up with technological advancement.
According to her, the law had to constantly develop, catch up and if possible, overtake scientific and technological advancement.
Also at the event, the government, through the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, under the one ambulance per constituency project will this year take delivery of 275 ambulances for distribution to all constituencies in the country by August.
Speaking at the 15th-anniversary durbar of the Faculty of Law at KNUST, the Technical Advisor to the ministry, Dr. Baffour-Awuah, said by August this year, the ambulances would be in for distribution. The ambulances will help in the referral of complicated cases and in the evacuation of accident victims.
Dr. Baffour-Awuah explained that it was for infrastructural development, adding that most of the constituencies had benefited from their share of the fund.
He said, so far 560 small dams had been dug for communities in the northern part of the country and about 50 warehouses also completed under the one warehouse per district initiative. Dr. Baffour-Awuah said one challenge facing the ministry was the legal acquisition of lands for development.
He said at the onset of the programme, communities willingly gave out lands for development projects in their areas, however, midway through the project the people came back to negotiate over the lands and this delayed and affected the implementation of the projects.