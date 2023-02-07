Collapse of makeshift dining hall leaves 40 students injured

At least 40 students of Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region are reported injured after the roof of the school’s dining hall collapsed on them.
The incident according to reports occurred on Monday February 6, 2023 during a heavy rainstorm in the area.
Five of the students were said to have suffered severe injuries while 35 others sustained minor wounds.
The students were rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital for emergency care.
The Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Fire Commander, Isaac Adu Yaw, suspects some structures were weakened by torrential rain in the area last Friday.
“Five of them have had multiple fractures and are receiving intensive care treatment. The injuries of the 35 are being managed, so everything is under control. The health workers are doing their utmost best to ensure everyone is safe,” he said.