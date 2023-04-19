Columbus Afrocentric delegation calls on Accra Mayor

A sixteen-member delegation from Columbus Afrocentric Early College High School in the United States has called the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey to cement the bilateral relationship between the City of Accra and Columbus.
The visit also sought to strengthen and inculcate the rich African culture among the students in the delegation and exchange ideas.
The first female Mayor who welcomed the delegation mentioned that her visits to Columbus and other cities in the Diaspora had helped her administration to introduce new policies and programmes such as e-tolls and street sweepers initiative.
Mayor Sackey advised the delegation to tour and explore the city, its culture, educational system, recreational centres and areas of black history to broaden their scope of African history assuring that the doors of the city were always open to them.
Touching on women's empowerment, she contended that a policy on financial literacy skills is to be rolled out by the Assembly to equip women with vocational skills and provide employment and fundraising skills for the financially handicapped to bridge the gender gap in society.
On education, she added that several stakeholder engagements had been organised adding that the Assembly was implementing back to school campaign to encourage girl child education and increase enrolment.
The CEO of Motivate Communications International, Mr Albert Ankrah thanked the Mayor of Accra for her hospitality and was hopeful the relationship would help promote tourism and deepen the connection between Accra and Columbus.
“This team have been in Ghana for the past six days, they have gone to Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, visited the Cape Coast, and Elmina Castle, among others to give them an idea of Ghana, her cities, food, people, business, culture... This is because most people in Columbus Afrocentric are black Americans and their ancestry was drawn from Africa so this is an opportunity for them to visit their motherland... For them to connect with the people here and learn how we do our things is a dream come true”.
The delegation later presented some souvenirs, citations and multiple resolutions from the Mayor of Columbus, Ohio to the Mayor of Accra.