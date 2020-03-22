Confirmed cases of Covid-19 now 24 SituationUpdate, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Ghana As At 22 March 2020

China experiencing spike in imported Covid-19 cases Just a few days ago, China experienced a big moment: no new domestically…

15-year-old girl dies in midnight street shooting at Aboabo A murder investigation is underway after a young girl was fatally shot at…

Board Chairman of Afro Arab Microfinance hails BOG Governor The Board Chairman of Afro Arab Microfinance Company limited Alhaji Salamu…

Covid-19 : Ghana closes its borders President Akufo-Addo has directed for the closure of all borders of the country.