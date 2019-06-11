Content of preachers on TV/Radio needs to be censored - Clergy to NMC

The Head Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre in the Ashanti Region, Rev. Ransford Obeng says the content of radio and television preachers needs to be crucially censored to ensure that the sensibilities of the public are not bruised.
According to him, while the call of the legislature for laws to monitor churches remain pending the above action must be taken.
Rev.Obeng also criticized the National Media Commission, NMC for sitting aloof while clergymen commit all kinds of obscenities on television and radio stations.
The Clergyman made the call at the sixth annual blood donation exercise, initiated to inculcate in the church the culture of giving back to society in saving lives.
Addressing the recent call for regulation of churches, Rev. Obeng rather took it out on the National Media Commission for failing to censure unethical content produced by clergymen, broadcasted on radio and television.
“In developed countries, when anyone uses a foul word on air, that person is taken off. Churches must know that if you want to be on TV, anyone including my child can watch and that person must be held to the rules and regulations. It is the responsibility of the National Media Commission to sit up and do their work,” he said.
Rev. Obeng also charged the church to forge stronger ties with the security forces in the wake of the threats of terror attacks on places of gathering including churches.
Background
Members of Ghana’s Parliament have called for action against pastors and churches preying on the gullibility of the public.
According to them, the state must step in with legislation to clamp down on what they term abuses of congregants, especially by ‘one-man’ churches.
Contribution to a statement on the need for regulation, MP for Ablekuma Central Ebenezer Nartey said some pastors parading in the country do not deserve to carry themselves as such
“Mr Speaker, you are Reverend Minister yourself, and I believe strongly that you have been monitoring our TVs and radio stations and we all see the attitudes and behaviour of some pastors and some churches,” he said.
Sharing a personal experience, he said some of the pastors are destroying people.
“Sometimes, we ask ourselves is this indeed, Christianity? Mr Speaker, you will see a 60-year-old man or woman being asked to carry 50 kilograms of cement in the name of deliverance, water, bottled water is being sold in the churches for ¢2000, ¢3000 in the name of deliverance. Meanwhile, the same person cannot even get ¢200 to go Korle Bu to find what is wrong with him or her?
“Mr Speaker, it is time that this House will take a decision to see how best we will be able to calm down on some of these churches,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George said there must be adequate consultation before the enactment of any legislation.
Speaker of parliament Prof Mike Oquaye who believes Church services on working hours must be banned directed the committees on Youth, Sports and Culture and Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary affairs to delve into the matter and report back to the house in a month.
