Corn miller jailed for defiling 9-yr-old pupil in classroom

The Goaso Circuit Court in the Brong Ahafo Region has sentenced a 50-year old-corn miller, Awudu Saani, to 7-years imprisonment for defiling a 9-year old class 3 pupil in a classroom.
The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector P. K. Abochi told the court presided over by Mr. Mathew Kyeremateng that the victim and the suspect live in the same vicinity at Goaso Zongo.
The Prosecutor said at about 8pm on March 31, 2018, the suspect was returning from work and upon reaching Goaso SDA School, he spotted the victim playing with his colleagues.
He said the suspect lured the victim into one of the classrooms and sexually abused her.
Chief Inspector Abochi said the suspect after the act, asked the victim to go out of the classroom and warned her not to tell anyone, else she would die.
He added that, the victim on her way met a police officer who had been deployed to the area for official duties and narrated her ordeal to him.
Chief Inspector Abochi added that, the suspect was arrested immediate and sent to the police station while the victim was taken to Goaso Government Hospital for treatment.
Hospital report indicated the victim had been sexually abused but pleaded not guilty to the charges.
