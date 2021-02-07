Prime News Ghana

Coronavirus destroys blood cells and lungs - Anesthesiologist

By Mutala Yakubu
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

An Anesthesiologist Dr. Samuel Kojo Amoakohene has revealed some of the damages coronaviruses does to the organs in a human body.

Covid-19 a pandemic which the world has been battling for over a year has claimed so many lives.

There is a new variant and it seems to be deadlier and continues to claim lives.

READ ALSO: Stick to all Covid-19 protocols - Christian Council to churches

Dr Amoakohene speaking on Newsfile on Joy News says Covid destroys lungs and blood cells which usually results in the death of people.

"Coronavirus affects so many organs in our bodies. It destroys our blood cells and lungs. It's a bit disheartening. We have to do a better job. The way we are dealing with the issue in America is quite different. We encourage people who come to the hospitals with common cold to do the test"

Nine more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana.

This has increased the country’s death toll to 449.

In the latest statistics released by the Ghana Health Service, a total of 791 new COVID-19 cases have also been recorded, pushing the active case count to 6,095.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions are still leading the chart with the highest rate of infections.

Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 41,245

Ashanti Region – 12,619

Western Region – 3,796

Eastern Region – 2,968

Central Region – 2,401

Volta Region – 1,014

Bono East Region – 845