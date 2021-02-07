Coronavirus destroys blood cells and lungs - Anesthesiologist

An Anesthesiologist Dr. Samuel Kojo Amoakohene has revealed some of the damages coronaviruses does to the organs in a human body.
Covid-19 a pandemic which the world has been battling for over a year has claimed so many lives.
There is a new variant and it seems to be deadlier and continues to claim lives.
Dr Amoakohene speaking on Newsfile on Joy News says Covid destroys lungs and blood cells which usually results in the death of people.
"Coronavirus affects so many organs in our bodies. It destroys our blood cells and lungs. It's a bit disheartening. We have to do a better job. The way we are dealing with the issue in America is quite different. We encourage people who come to the hospitals with common cold to do the test"
Nine more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana.
This has increased the country’s death toll to 449.
In the latest statistics released by the Ghana Health Service, a total of 791 new COVID-19 cases have also been recorded, pushing the active case count to 6,095.
The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions are still leading the chart with the highest rate of infections.
Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 41,245
Ashanti Region – 12,619
Western Region – 3,796
Eastern Region – 2,968
Central Region – 2,401
Volta Region – 1,014
Bono East Region – 845